J&K: Bus carrying pilgrims meets with accident; terror attack suspected

Jammu, June 9 (IANS) A bus carrying pilgrims lost its control and slipped into a gorge on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district following an alleged terror attack, sources said.

Casualties are feared in the incident. Senior army, police and paramilitary officers rushed to the spot.

Further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.