J&K Assembly zero hour dominated by public issues raised by MLAs

Jammu, March 12 (IANS) The Zero Hour in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday witnessed multiple public issues being raised by various Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), drawing attention to urgent concerns affecting the people in different constituencies.

MLA Gulabgarh, Er Khursheed Ahmad, brought up the need for better medical facilities for those injured in the recent tragic road accident in the Reasi district, resulting in the loss of four lives.

He urged the government to ensure that the injured admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMC), Jammu, and District Health Department, Reasi, receive proper treatment.

MLA Poonch Haveli, Aijaz Ahmad Jan, sought the Speaker's intervention regarding the disappearance of a young man, Yawar Rashid, who had travelled to Jammu for an examination but has been missing since. He urged the authorities to take immediate action in locating the youth.

MLAs from the Kashmir division, Salam Sagar, Irfan Rasool Kar, Mushtaq Ahmad Guru and Ehsan Pardesi, highlighted the slow progress in the installation of streetlights by the Srinagar Municipal Corporation and other municipal bodies.

They emphasized the urgency of accelerating this work, especially in view of the ongoing holy month of Ramadhan, to provide much-needed relief to the residents. Similarly, MLA Shangus Riyaz Ahmad Khan pointed out that the installation of smart meters in his constituency had led to the disconnection of previously installed streetlights.

He urged the authorities to restore these streetlights to avoid inconvenience to the public. Raising concerns over essential public services, MLA Ramban, Arjun Singh Raju, called for an increase in the number of ration depots in his constituency, citing difficulties faced by the people in 10 hilly panchayats who currently rely on just two ration depots.

MLA Banihal, Sajad Shaheen, expressed concern over the vacant Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) post in Banihal, which has been causing hardships to the people. He urged the government to fill this critical position immediately to ensure smooth administration in the area.

