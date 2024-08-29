J&K Assembly polls: 7.74 lakh voters to exercise franchise in Srinagar

Srinagar, Aug 29, (IANS) With the issuance of notification for the second phase of elections in Jammu & Kashmir, the summer capital city of Srinagar is all set to go to polls on September 25.

As per the final electoral rolls, Srinagar district has a total of 7,74,462 electorate, among which 3,86,654 are male voters, 3,87,778 are female voters and 30 belong to the third gender.

Srinagar district comprises eight Assembly constituencies: 19-Hazratbal, 20-Khanyar, 21-Habbakadal, 22-LalChowk, 23-Chanapora, 24-Zadibal, 25-Eidgah and 26-Central Shalteng.

To facilitate the voters for a smooth and hassle-free electoral participation, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has established 932 polling stations, of which 885 are urban polling stations while 47 are rural polling stations.

Continuing the practice of inclusive and participative elections, the ECI has established special polling stations and these include eight pink polling stations, eight youth polling stations, eight PWD polling stations, five Unique polling stations and eight Green polling stations.

The last date of filling of nominations is September 5, while date of scrutiny of nominations is September 6. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is 9 September, 2024.

The district will go to polls on September, 25 while counting of votes and results shall be declared on October 4, 2024.

