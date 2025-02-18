J&K: Asian waterbird census to be conducted across 25 wetlands in Kashmir

Srinagar, Feb18 (IANS) The Department of Wildlife Protection, in collaboration with the Wular Conservation and Management Authority (WUCMA), is set to conduct the Asian Waterbird Census (AWC) 2025 on February 19, an official said on Tuesday.

This annual initiative plays a crucial role in estimating the population of migratory birds visiting Kashmir’s wetlands and assessing the ecological health of these vital habitats.

Ahead of the census, an orientation program was conducted on Tuesday where volunteers received specialised training in bird identification, population estimation techniques, and data collection methods.

"The session saw participation from scholars from SKUAST, students from various colleges, and members of prominent NGOs such as Wildlife Conservation Fund, SRDE, Wildlife SOS, WRCF, and SEEDS. Also, officials from the Forest Territorial Department, Forest Protection Force, Wildlife Department, and WUCMA, along with experienced birdwatchers and conservationists, took part in the training," the official said.

Regional Wildlife Warden elaborated on the migratory patterns of birds arriving in Kashmir’s wetlands between November and March.

He highlighted the Central Asian Flyway, a significant migration route used by birds travelling from Russia, Siberia, Europe, and China, and stressed the importance of Kashmir’s wetlands as crucial stopover points.

Meanwhile, Regional Wildlife Warden, Kashmir, emphasised that the census is a key scientific exercise, as bird migration serves as an essential indicator of wetland health.

He also noted that over the past two years, more than 12 lakh migratory birds have been recorded in Kashmir’s wetlands, reaffirming their global ecological importance.

Wildlife Warden, Wetlands Kashmir, and Coordinator of Wular Conservation and Management Authority (WUCMA) also expressed satisfaction that most of Kashmir’s major wetlands currently hold sufficient water levels to sustain migratory birds.

He highlighted that interventions such as the construction of regulatory gates at Hokersar, in collaboration with the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, have significantly improved water retention in the Hokersar wetland.

He further noted that Hokersar’s water levels are now higher than they have been in the past decade, ensuring a more stable and suitable habitat for migratory birds.

The Asian Waterbird Census 2025 will cover 25 key wetlands, including four Ramsar sites—Hokersar, Haigam, Shallabugh, and Wular Lake—each serving as a critical habitat for thousands of migratory birds.

The census will be carried out under strict supervision by trained personnel from the Wildlife Department, WUCMA, Forest Protection Force, and the Forest Department. Teams of experts and volunteers will systematically record bird species, count populations, and document behavioural patterns to ensure accurate data collection.

Following the field survey, avian experts will analyse the collected data, compiling a comprehensive report on species diversity, population trends, and overall wetland health.

Meanwhile, the Coordinator of the Wular Conservation Authority also expressed gratitude to all participants, emphasising that the census is directly linked to the long-term preservation of Kashmir’s wetlands, which play a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance and supporting biodiversity.

