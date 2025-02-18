Bengal school job case: CBI collects voice samples of accused Kuntal Ghosh

Kolkata, Feb 18 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday collected the voice samples of Kuntal Ghosh, one of the accused in West Bengal's cash-for-school job case.

On February 14, the central agency officials got the permission of a special court in Kolkata to collect voice samples of Ghosh, who is currently out on bail.

Ghosh was physically present at the special court following which the central agency officials collected his voice samples. The CBI sought the special court's permission for the collection of his voice samples, holding that the exercise was necessary following the sourcing of new evidence by the investigating officials in the case.

Earlier, the officials of both CBI and Enforcement (ED), who are conducting parallel probes in the school jobs case, had collected the voice samples of prime accused Sujay Krishna Bhadra.

After coming out of the court, Ghosh told media persons that CBI should also question former Lok Sabha member Dibyendu Adhikari and former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Bharati Ghosh for reportedly recommending candidates for school jobs to then Education Minister and Trinamool Congress Secretary General Partha Chatterjee.

Both Ghosh and Adhikari are with the BJP now and the latter is the younger brother of the Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari.

Kuntal Ghosh was arrested a couple of years back by the ED officials, Later the CBI too had shown him as arrested in connection with the school job case.

The main charge against Ghosh is that he was responsible for collecting several crores of rupees from different job-seekers who paid money to get jobs in state-run schools.

Another charge against him was the creation of a fake website showing unsuccessful candidates in teachers’ eligibility test (TET) examinations as successful ones.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.