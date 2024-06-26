J&K: Army soldier dies of cardiac arrest in Poonch

Jammu, June 26 (IANS) An army soldier died of cardiac arrest on Wednesday in J&K’s Poonch district.

Officials said that Subedar Anil Raghav died of cardiac arrest in the army’s base camp at Sagar Mankote in Poonch district.

“He complained of chest pain and died of heart failure,” officials said.

Security forces including the army have been carrying on intensive anti-militancy operations in Poonch, Rajouri, Kishtwar, Doda and Reasi districts of the Jammu division to hunt down terrorists.

Top security officers have said a group of around 70 foreign terrorists is active in these districts, who are targeting innocent civilians in addition to carrying out attacks on the security forces.

A multi-pronged strategy has been worked out to eradicate militancy from these areas.

