J&K: Army Captain martyred, terrorist killed in Akar encounter (3rd Lead)

Jammu, Aug 14 (IANS) An Army Captian was martyred while a terrorist was killed on Wednesday in an ongoing encounter in J&K’s Akar forests bordering Jammu division's Udhampur and Doda districts.

“One terrorist has been neutralised in the ongoing operation. One AK 47 has been recovered in addition to the M4 rifle. Intermittent exchange of firing continues as the operations are ongoing,” Nagrota-based White Knight Corps wrote on X.

Earlier, the army said a captain rank officer was injured while leading the search party and subsequently succumbed to his injuries.

Army said that the martyred captain Deepak Singh led from the front and continued to direct his men towards neutralising the terrorists.

“He suffered gunshot injuries due to firing by terrorists and was evacuated to hospital. However, the captain succumbed to serious injuries and made supreme sacrifices for the nation,” the army said in a statement.

The army said that Captain Deepak was the third person behind the scouts when the search operation started.

“He fired at the terrorist group last night as well as this morning. In spite of gunshot wounds, he kept directing his men as long as he could,” the army said.

A terrorist has also been killed in this operation and one AK-47 rifle and one US-made M4 assault rifle were also been recovered, the army said.

The anti-terrorism operation was launched on Tuesday in Akar forests near the Patnitop tourist resort bordering between Udhampur and Doda districts.

Firing exchanges resumed on Wednesday after the security forces located the hiding terrorists in the forest area.

Terrorists have been carrying out hit-and-run ambush attacks against army, security forces and civilians in the hilly districts of Jammu division.

Till July 21 this year, terrorists killed 28 people including army, security forces and civilians in 11 such hit-and-run attacks while the security forces carried out 28 anti-terrorism operations.

