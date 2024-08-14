August 15: Global history of this day!

India attained independence from the British on August 15, 1947, making it our 78th Independence Day. This day has an incredible history, as we gained absolute independence with many brave fighters sacrificing and fighting. But there are many other stories recorded in history.

History of August 15:

1972: the Indian Postal Service introduced the PIN code system, giving each region a unique code.

1854: the East India Railway started its first passenger train service from Kolkata to Hooghly, officially beginning in 1855.

1866: Liechtenstein became independent from German rule.

1945: Both South Korea and North Korea became independent.

1947: Declaration of the Paramaveera, Mahaveera, and Veerachakra for honouring bravery in defence.

1975: Military revolution in Bangladesh.

1950: In India, an earthquake with a magnitude of 8.6 kills 30,000 lives.

1960: Independence of the Congo from French slavery.

1971: Independence of Bahrain from British rule.

1982: National TV broadcasting in colour begins.

1990: Successful launch of Akash, a surface-to-air missile

2007: An 8.0 magnitude earthquake struck the central coast of the South American country of Peru. Five hundred people died.

2021: The Taliban took over Afghanistan, and Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani left the country.

2021: Haiti earthquake kills 724.