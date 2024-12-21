Jitan Ram Manjhi slams oppn for 'spreading lies' over HM Shah's remarks on Ambedkar

New Delhi, Dec 21 (IANS) Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Saturday slammed the Opposition for allegedly "stalling" parliamentary proceedings by "spreading lies" and engaging in "undemocratic talks."

Manjhi's remarks come in the wake of the INDIA bloc demanding Union Home Minister Amit Shah's apology and resignation over his comments on Dr B.R. Ambedkar during a speech in Parliament commemorating the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution.

Defending HM Shah, Manjhi, speaking to IANS, said, "The Home Minister did not use any derogatory language. He merely cautioned the Opposition to stop invoking Ambedkar's name superficially and instead honour his legacy through concrete actions."

The Union Minister praised the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in upholding Dr Ambedkar's legacy.

"We have truly honoured Dr Ambedkar by awarding him the Bharat Ratna, creating five memorials in his name, reclaiming his mortgaged heritage property in England, and showcasing it to the world with pride," he told IANS.

"While we are preserving his legacy with tangible actions, the Opposition merely indulges in accusations and rhetoric without basis," he added.

Manjhi also accused the Opposition of derailing the parliamentary process.

"They have no issues of any substance. By resorting to lies and undemocratic practices, they have stalled the Parliament. While they claim we are disrespecting Ambedkar, we are the ones actively honouring Ambedkar's vision. The Opposition has no valid issue; it's all baseless," he said.

Meanwhile, The INDIA bloc, on the other hand, intensified its protests against HM Shah's remarks, organising nationwide marches on Friday. The alliance termed Shah's statements as "derogatory" and "unacceptable."

The protests also targeted the recent FIR against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, calling it a "diversionary tactic" by the BJP to shift attention from the controversy surrounding the Home Minister's comments.

As the political standoff continues, the BJP has maintained that the Opposition's protests lack substance, while the INDIA bloc insists on an apology from HM Shah, further fueling tensions.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.