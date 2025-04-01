Jharkhand village in shock as three family members found dead under mysterious circumstances

Giridih, April 1 (IANS) The bodies of a woman and her two children were discovered in a village in Jharkhand's Giridih district on Tuesday, officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Renu Tudu and her six-year-old son, Sachit Hembram, who were found hanging from a tree near the pond in Bardauni village in Tisri block of Giridih. The body of her eight-year-old daughter, Sarita Hembram, was found floating in the pond’s water.

Police said they have detained the woman’s husband, Charo Hembram, in connection with the case.

The incident came to light when villagers noticed the bodies hanging from a tree. As the news spread, a large crowd gathered at the scene. Soon after, the body of the girl was spotted floating in the pond, and the villagers themselves retrieved it.

Upon receiving the information, Lokai-Nayanpur police reached the site and later detained Charo Hembram for questioning.

Reports suggest that the couple had argued on the previous day, and neighbours had intervened to pacify them. The dispute is suspected to be linked to the tragic deaths.

The pond where the bodies were found is located approximately 2.5 km from their house. The police have sent all three bodies for post-mortem examination.

It remains unclear whether Renu Tudu committed suicide after killing her children or if all three were murdered. Villagers have expressed apprehension that it was Charo Hembram who killed them. They are suspicious of his involvement in the incident.

Khori Mahua Subdivision SDPO Rajendra Prasad, who visited the site, stated that police are exploring all possible angles to understand the motive behind the incident.

“We have not reached any conclusion yet. Evidence has been collected with the help of the forensic team, and the full case details will be revealed soon,” Prasad said.

