Jharkhand train accident: More trains cancelled from Howrah division

Kolkata, July 30 (IANS) Amid the Howrah-Mumbai CSMT Mail accident in Jharkhand on Tuesday, more long-distance trains from the Howrah division have been cancelled.

Two long trains from Howrah, namely Howrah Barbil Jan Shatabdi Express and Kantabanji Ispat Express, which were supposed to depart from Howrah Station in the morning, were cancelled.

As per the latest information available five more long-distance trains during the day have been cancelled including Asansol Tatanagar Express and Kharagpur Dhanbad Express among others.

Meanwhile, relatives of the passengers of the Howrah-Mumbai CSMT Mail were increasingly gathering at the helpdesk centre opened at Howrah station, seeking information about their near ones travelling by that train.

Many of them said since the time they got the information about the accident, they had been constantly trying to contact their relatives and friends travelling by that train. However, they claimed, most of them were unreachable.

Meanwhile, West Bengal governor C.V. Ananda Bose has issued a statement expressing condolences over those killed in the accident.

“HG has expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and wishes fast recovery of those injured in the Howrah-CSMT Express train derailment near Jharkhand's Chakradharpur today,” read the message posted on the official X handle of the Raj Bhavan Media Cell.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had also issued a statement launching a scathing attack against the Railways Ministry on the recurrence of rail accidents.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.