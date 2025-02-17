Jharkhand: Protests erupt over rape & murder of minor girl in Jamtara, accused held

Jamtara, Feb 17 (IANS) Outrage engulfed Jamtara in Jharkhand on Monday following the heinous rape and murder of a 10-year-old girl. The tragic incident triggered massive protests, with villagers taking to the streets to demand justice for the young victim.

On Monday, grief-stricken villagers carried the girl's body in a procession, blocking the Dumka-Nala road and forcing nearby shops to close. The peaceful demonstration soon turned violent when police attempted to disperse the crowd, leading to clashes and stone-pelting by the agitated protesters.

Their protests only ceased when the accused, Madan Bauri, was apprehended by the police. Bauri's arrest came after relentless efforts by the police, who conducted raids across multiple locations on Sunday to track him down.

Family members of the accused, along with other local residents, were interrogated during the investigation. The breakthrough came on Monday when Bauri was finally captured.

The girl's body was discovered on Sunday in the Bhadarbudi forest. A student of class 3 from Dabar village under the Nala police station's jurisdiction, the young girl had been reported missing since Saturday. Her body was found surrounded by chips and crisp wrappers, suggesting she may have been lured by snacks.

The shocking incident prompted SDPO Manoj Kumar Mahto and Nala police station in-charge Pradeep Rana to visit the village. The situation escalated further when the girl's body was returned home after the postmortem examination on Monday, leading to widespread anger and a renewed call for justice. Villagers blocked the road, demanding not only the immediate arrest of the perpetrator but also capital punishment for him.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing the accused, Madan Bauri, with the victim on Saturday, offering her a packet of chips. This crucial lead, along with the discovery of a blood-stained T-shirt at Bauri's residence.

The 40-year-old accused, who has a history of violent behaviour, had previously been incarcerated for attacking his second wife. Both his first and second wives had left him due to his aggressive tendencies.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.