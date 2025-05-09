Jharkhand on high alert amid Indo-Pak tensions, security tightened at key installations

Ranchi/Bokaro, May 9 (IANS) Amid tensions between India and Pakistan following the Indian Army's Operation Sindoor, security has been heightened across Jharkhand, with all public and private institutions, along with police and administrative agencies, placed on high alert to prevent any untoward incident.

Acting on directives from the Union Home Ministry, security patrols and surveillance have been intensified at sensitive locations, including major railway stations, airports, industrial units, and other public places across the state.

Advisories have been issued to government and private sector offices and workshops, instructing all staff to remain alert and be aware of emergency protocols. Employees have been briefed on precautionary and rescue measures in case of any contingency.

In Ranchi, the Sadar Sub-Divisional Magistrate has imposed prohibitory orders in several critical areas. These include the Chief Minister's residence, High Court, Vidhan Sabha, the HEC, Project Bhawan, and Nepal House.

The orders ban unauthorised demonstrations, rallies, or processions. It will remain in effect till July 4 or until further notice.

The public has also been prohibited from carrying any kind of weapon, including firearms, swords, bows and arrows. The use of loudspeakers without prior permission is also banned during this period.

In a significant travel advisory, passengers flying out of Birsa Munda Airport in Ranchi have been asked to arrive at least three hours prior to their scheduled departure, in view of intensified security checks.

Meanwhile, at the Bokaro Steel Plant, the CISF has ramped up internal security. All gates of the plant are now under strict monitoring, and no entry is permitted without a valid gate pass and ID verification.

Checking has been extended beyond the main gate to include all office entry points within the plant premises.

The Head of Communications at Bokaro Steel Plant confirmed that these measures are precautionary, undertaken in view of the current national security situation. He urged all personnel to comply fully with the security protocols issued by the government.

