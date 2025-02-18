Jharkhand govt imposes complete ban on Gutkha and Paan Masala containing tobacco-nicotine

Ranchi, Feb 18 (IANS) The Jharkhand government has announced a complete ban on the production, distribution, sale, and storage of gutkha and paan masala containing nicotine and tobacco within the state.

The state’s health department has issued a notification that this ban will be effective for the next year, starting from the notification date.

The authorities have stated that the ban period may be extended further based on a review of the situation.

In 2020, Jharkhand banned 11 brands of gutkha and paan masala, effective until June 2023. The ban lapsed for about one and a half years. This time, all types of paan masala containing nicotine and tobacco, in addition to gutkha, have been prohibited in the state.

According to the notification signed by Additional Chief Secretary of the Health Department and State Food Safety Commissioner Ajay Kumar Singh, this ban is imposed under Section 30(2)(A) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and Regulations 2, 3, and 4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Prohibition and Restriction on Sales) Regulation, 2011.

The government has directed the concerned department to disseminate this information through the media.

It has said that strict action will be taken against anyone found selling gutkha and paan masala containing tobacco or nicotine.

State Health Minister Irfan Ansari had earlier stated that the ban aims to protect the health and interests of the state's young generation.

During a Cancer Day event, he expressed concern about the rising number of oral cancer patients in the state, noting that approximately 70 out of every 100,000 people in Jharkhand suffer from cancer. Among these, 40-45 patients have oral cancer, primarily due to tobacco and gutkha use.

The Health Minister has instructed all civil surgeons and relevant officers to ensure strict compliance with the government's restrictions.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.