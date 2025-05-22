Jharkhand farmers await payment for paddy sold months ago, warn of stir

Ranchi, May 22 (IANS) More than 25,000 farmers in Jharkhand are still awaiting payment for paddy they sold to government procurement agencies over five to six months ago.

The government currently owes approximately Rs 290 crore to these farmers, triggering growing discontent and warnings of statewide protests.

According to official figures, around 58,860 farmers sold paddy to Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) across Jharkhand.

Of these, nearly 5,000 have not received a single rupee to date. Many others received only the first instalment – 50 per cent of the payment -- while the remaining dues under the second and third tranches remain unpaid.

As per procurement rules, the first instalment should be paid within 72 hours of purchase, and the balance within a week. However, farmers across several districts allege these norms have been blatantly violated.

A group of affected farmers has now threatened to launch a hunger strike in front of Raj Bhavan in Ranchi if their dues are not cleared within 15 days.

The paddy procurement drive concluded on April 30 this year. Against a target of 60 lakh quintals, the state could procure only 69 per cent -- around 40.08 lakh quintals. Farmers are to be paid Rs 2,400 per quintal, inclusive of a bonus.

Based on this rate, the government owes Rs 962.10 crore in total, but has so far disbursed only around Rs 670 crore.

With the monsoon approaching, farmers fear that if payments are further delayed, they won’t be able to invest in essential agricultural inputs like seeds, fertilisers, and equipment for the upcoming sowing season.

Leader of Opposition and BJP state president Babulal Marandi slammed the Hemant Soren-led government, accusing it of betraying farmers.

“The government had promised payment within 72 hours, but farmers have been left in the lurch for months. Before elections, they promised to buy paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal, but that too turned out to be an empty claim,” Marandi said.

Farmers and opposition leaders are now demanding immediate intervention from the state government to release the pending dues and ensure timely payments in future procurement cycles.

