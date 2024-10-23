Jharkhand elections: JMM releases list of 35 nominees, RJD names 6 candidates

Ranchi, Oct 23 (IANS) The JMM has released a list of 35 candidates for the Jharkhand Assembly elections, naming Chief Minister Hemant Soren from Barhait, his wife Kalpana Soren from Gandey and brother Basant Soren from Dumka.

According to the list released on Tuesday, the ruling party has fielded Ravindranath Mahto from Nala, M.T. Raja from Rajmahal, Dhananjay Soren (Boriya), Stephen Marandi (Maheshpur), Uday Shankar Singh (Sarath), Sudiway Kumar (Giridih), Bebi Devi (Dumru), Alok Soren (Shikaripara), and Hafizul Hasan from Madhupur.

Others named in the list include Niral Purti from Majhgaon, Umakant Rajak (Chandankiyari), Samir Mohanty (Baharagora), Deepak Birua (Chaibasa), Bhushan Tirkey (Gumla), Jiga Susaran Horo (Sisai), Vikas Munda (Tamar), Mathura Mahato (Tundi), Mithilesh Thakur (Garhwa), and Baidyanath Ram (Latehar) among others.

Meanwhile, the RJD also released a list of six candidates for the Jharkhand polls. The party has named Suresh Paswan from Deoghar, Sanjay Prasad Yadav (Godda), Subhash Yadav (Koderma), Rashmi Prakash (Chatra), Naresh Prasad Singh (Vishrampur) and Sanjay Kumar Singh Yadav from Hussainabad.

On Monday, the Congress released a list of 21 candidates for Jharkhand. It has nominated Irfan Ansari from Jamtara, Badal Patralekh (Jarmundi), Pradeep Yadav (Poraiyahat), Deepika Pandey Singh (Mahagama), Rameshwar Oraon (Lohardaga), Amba Prasad Sahu (Barkagaon), Kumar Jayamangal (Bermo), Purnima Niraj Singh (Jharia), Banna Gupta (Jamshedpur West), Rajesh Kachhap (Khijri), Shilpi Neha Tirkey (Mandar), Bhushan Bara (Simdega), Naman Vikas Kongari (Kolebira) and Ramchandra Singh from Manika.

Congress has fielded Ajoy Kumar from Jamshedpur East, Munna Singh from Hazaribagh Sadar, Mamta Devi from Ramgarh, Jaleshwar Mahato from Baghmara, Sona Ram Sinku from Jagarnathpur, Ajay Nath Shahdeo from Hatia and Jaiprakash Patel from Mandu.

Elections for 81 assembly seats of Jharkhand, will be held in two phases on November 13 and November 20 while the counting of votes will be taken up on November 23.

