Jharkhand civil services mains result delayed by 10 months; candidates launch hunger strike

Ranchi, May 8 (IANS) Even after 10 months, the Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has not been able to declare the results of the Civil Services Mains Examination held in June last year. This has triggered anger and frustration among aspirants.

On Thursday, a group of candidates began an indefinite hunger strike outside the JPSC office at Old Jail Chowk in Ranchi.

On Wednesday, they had staged a protest at the commission’s main gate. The protesting candidates carried placards and raised slogans like “Result release karo ya hang kar do (Either release the result or hang us)", expressing deep anguish over the prolonged delay.

They alleged that the commission’s inaction had stalled their careers. “If the commission cannot release the result, then we should be declared guilty and sentenced to death,” one protester said.

The recruitment process began in January 2024, when the notification for the 11th to 13th combined Civil Services Examination was issued.

The results of the preliminary exam, held in March last year with over 3.5 lakh candidates, were declared on April 22, 2024.

Based on that, 7,011 candidates qualified for the Mains, which was conducted from June 22 to 24, 2024. The recruitment aims to fill 342 posts.

According to the JPSC calendar, the Mains result was originally scheduled for release in August 2024. However, the then JPSC Chairperson, Dr Mary Neelima Kerketta, retired that same month, and the position remained vacant for over six months.

On February 27, 2025, the government appointed retired IAS officer L. Khiangte as the new Chairperson. Candidates had hoped the appointment would now speed up the process, but even after more than two months, no result has been declared.

Aspirants now claim the delay is also affecting the release of the next recruitment cycle (14th Civil Services Examination).

On Wednesday, a delegation met the JPSC Chairman, who reportedly assured them the results would be announced soon. However, as no timeline was given, the candidates launched the hunger strike on Thursday.

