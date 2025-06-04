Jharkhand bandh over tribal religious sites hits normal life, roads blocked across state

Ranchi, June 4 (IANS) A state-wide bandh called by tribal organisations over issues related to traditional religious sites had a major impact across Jharkhand on Wednesday, bringing normal life to a standstill in several districts of the state.

The bandh, led by outfits including Adivasi Bachao Morcha and Sirmatoli Bachao Morcha, was called to protest the alleged encroachment and illegal construction activities near key tribal religious sites, including the central Sarna Sthal in Ranchi.

Protesters have also demanded the protection of sacred sites such as Marang Buru, Lugu Buru, Parasnath, Mudhar Hills (Pithoria), and Mahdani Sarna sites in Tamar and Bedo.

In Ranchi and other districts like Gumla, Ramgarh, Hazaribagh, Latehar, and East Singhbhum, bandh supporters blocked highways and roads at several locations, disrupting vehicular movement.

Major highways which were blocked included the Ranchi-Patna Road near Kuju (Ramgarh district), blocked from 10 a.m., causing long traffic snarls, the NH-39 near Udaypura Chowk (Latehar district), where traffic was halted, and Toto village (10 km from Gumla), where roads to Gumla and Lohardaga were blocked.

Apart from this, protesters blocked Khelgaon Chauraha, Argora, Morhabadi, Kanke, Ormanjhi, Kadru, Tatisilve, Ratu, and Mandar in Ranchi district, wielding traditional weapons and sticks, using bamboo barricades and burning tyres.

Markets remained shut in several areas, and in places like Ghatshila, Chakulia, Galudih, and Baharagora in East Singhbhum, protesters marched through the streets, raising slogans and forcing shop closures.

In response to the bandh call, the state administration deployed more than 2,000 policemen in Ranchi alone, with intensified patrolling in other sensitive locations to prevent any untoward incidents.

Addressing the media while leading the protests in Ranchi, former minister Geetashree Oraon accused the Hemant Soren-led government of ignoring tribal sentiments.

"The ramp of the flyover near the Sarna Sthal in Sirmatoli, Ranchi, has encroached upon our sacred site. Despite continuous protests since January, the government, which claims to be tribal-friendly, has failed to act," she said.

Tribal organisations allege that the ongoing construction and infrastructure projects in the state are compromising the sanctity and space of their age-old religious places, which form an integral part of tribal culture and identity.

