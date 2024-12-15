Jharkhand: Ayushman Bharat cards in demand, Sahebganj residents rush to the centre

Ranchi, Dec 15 (IANS) Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana (PM-JAY), since its launch in 2018 has evolved into a game-changer scheme, playing an instrumental role in transforming the country’s health landscape. Over the years, lakhs of people and their families have benefitted from the scheme, also called Ayushman Bharat.

In Jharkhand’s Sahebganj district, thousands of people have got their Ayushman Bharat cards issued under the PM-JAY scheme while thousand other applications are in the pipeline. Scores of people are making formal applications for getting Ayushman Health cards issued for them as well as their families.

Many beneficiaries of the scheme spoke to IANS and talked about the wide array of benefits received under the scheme.

Aman Kumar Pandey, the co-ordinator of Ayushman Bharat at the city’s Sahibganj Sadar Hospital said that the health cards of beneficiaries are being made on the basis of their applications.

“A large number of beneficiaries are coming and getting Ayushman cards made. Even 70-year-old beneficiaries are showing interest in making Ayushman cards. They are going to the centre and getting their Ayushman cards made,” he said.

“The treatment of patients is done free of cost. Even after discharge from the hospital, they continue to receive all kinds of medical assistance for the next 15 days for free,” he further said.

“Those below 70 years of age are mandated to bring ration cards - red, blue and yellow along with their Aadhar cards for getting their Ayushman cards while those above 70 years of age can bring only Aadhar cards,” he informed.

A couple of patients and their relatives also spoke about their eagerness for the Ayushman Bharat cards and expressed gratitude to the Modi government for launching such an initiative.

“We have got an Ayushman card made under the scheme, launched by PM Modi. We are getting free treatment at hospitals. We have been told that the cards will continue our medical expenses in future as well,” said a beneficiary.

A retired teacher, speaking to IANS, said that he and many of his colleagues were getting Ayushman Bharat cards made because they had been assured of medical assistance up to Rs 5 lakh.

