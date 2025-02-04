JGU launches two-year M.Sc. degree in Counselling Psychology

Sonipat, Feb 4 (IANS) A new two-year programme in Counselling Psychology, offered by the Jindal School of Psychology & Counselling (JSPC) at O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU), will commence in August.

Designed to address the significant mental health challenges in India, the programme is grounded in the globally recognised scientist-practitioner model, integrating theoretical knowledge, ethical standards, research, and practical training to equip students with the knowledge and skills to excel in the field of counselling psychology.

Prof. (Dr.) Surabhika Maheshwari from Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, inaugurated the M.Sc. degree at a ceremony held at the JGU campus.

She said, “Psychology is fun, but it’s also something arduous and requires hard work and commitment. The discipline is structured around the super-dynamic ever-changing human being, set in an ever-changing world, set in an ever-chaotic universe, set amidst the constant tribulations of striving to be better today than yesterday.

“So, what are the challenges of counselling in India? First and foremost, it must be de-colonised. The symptoms of various disorders may be described differently in a textbook compared to the context in which people live with the disorder.

“De-colonising is feeling the pulse of the various disorders and symptoms as they actually occur in culture-specific settings. The multiplicity of psychology must be kept alive.”

“The Master’s degree in Counselling Psychology revolves around three components. First is the core curriculum, designed to provide the theoretical and foundational base of the counselling and treatment fields.

“Second are practicum courses that provide real-world expertise through on-campus training, school-based fieldwork, and community-based engagement.

“Third is research, whereby students complete a Dissertation that critically explores some aspects of counselling psychology”, said Prof. (Dr.) Manjushree Palit, Associate Dean of the Jindal School of Psychology and Counselling.

“I have tremendous hope for the new degree in Counselling Psychology. It offers a curriculum that is evidence-based and culturally relevant. I agree with many who have spoken of the hesitation of college students, including our own students at JGU, to seek help from campus counsellors.

“The taboo that surrounds mental health and seeking help must be addressed and broken down. This degree is a remarkable initiative in that direction, and my team is very excited to take it out into the world. I am confident JSPC will fulfill the vision put forth for the new counselling psychology programme”, said Prof. (Dr.) Upasana Mahanta, Dean of Admissions and Outreach, O.P. Jindal Global University.

According to Prof. (Dr.) Derick H. Lindquist, Dean of the Jindal School of Psychology and Counselling, “There is a desperate need for mental health professionals in India, where approximately one in seven individuals is struggling with mental distress or illness. I am delighted that the first postgraduate programme offered by JSPC is in Counselling Psychology. The two-year M.Sc. degree is designed to ensure all students experience rigorous in-class instruction, coupled with practical training, both face-to-face and online. I am confident graduates will have the knowledge and expertise to start their own practice or gain employment in the mental health field, be it a clinic, NGO, school, or government office. This effort aligns with one of the primary missions of our school—to train the next generation of psychologists in India.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.