Jensen Ackles-starrer ‘Countdown’ to stream from June 25

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Jensen AckleS, Eric Dane and Jessica Camacho’s upcoming action series “Countdown” will stream from June 25 on Prime Video.

The streaming platform announced the premiere date and released first-look images for its new action series Countdown, created by Derek Haas The series will debut worldwide on Wednesday, June 25, with a three-episode premiere. New episodes will follow weekly, leading up to the season finale on Wednesday, September 3.

The cast is led by Jensen Ackles, known for his work in The Boys and Supernatural. He is joined by Grey’s Anatomy fame Eric Dane, and Jessica Camacho of The Flash fame. The series also stars Violett Beane , Elliot Knight, and Uli Latukefu.

According to the synopsis, “Countdown” follows an officer with the Department of Homeland Security is murdered in broad daylight, LAPD detective Mark Meachum, portrayed by Ackles, is recruited to a secret task force, alongside undercover agents from all branches of law enforcement, to investigate.”

“But the hunt for the killer soon uncovers a plot far more sinister than anyone could have imagined, kicking off a race against time to save a city of millions.”

Jensen Ross Ackles gained recognition for his portrayal of Dean Winchester in the dark fantasy drama series Supernatural and appearing in television series such as Days of Our Lives.

He also portrayed twin super soldiers Ben/X5-493 and Alec/X5-494 in Dark Angel, Jason Teague in Smallville and Ben/Soldier Boy in The Boys. He also starred as the lead in the box office success My Bloody Valentine 3D, and provided the voices of Jason Todd in the animated film Batman: Under the Red Hood and Bruce Wayne/Batman in the animated adaptation of Batman: The Long Halloween, Legion Of Super-Heroes, and Justice League: Warworld.

“Countdown” is created by showrunner and executive producer Derek Haas and produced by Amazon MGM Studios.

