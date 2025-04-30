BJP Ignores Chandrababu’s Choice, Picks Loyalist Paka Satyanarayana for Rajya Sabha

TDP supremo and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu is widely known for his strategic political manoeuvring, especially when it comes to alliance negotiations. However, the BJP—currently an ally of the TDP—appears to have pushed back against Naidu’s behind-the-scenes efforts to assert control.

Following the resignation of YSRCP’s V. Vijayasai Reddy from the Rajya Sabha, the seat became vacant. As part of the alliance arrangement, the TDP had agreed to let the BJP nominate a candidate for the position. While Naidu was reportedly hoping to exert indirect influence over who would be nominated, the BJP leadership ignored his suggestions and instead chose Paka Venkata Satyanarayana, a Scheduled Caste (SC) leader from Bhimavaram, as its Rajya Sabha candidate.

In an apparent bid to sway the nomination process, Naidu is said to have made two trips to Delhi, lobbying with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. It's worth noting that several key BJP figures in Andhra Pradesh—including Vijayawada West MLA Sujana Chowdary, Kamineni Srinivas, Anakapalle MP C.M. Ramesh, and now even BJP AP unit chief and Rajahmundry MP D. Purandeswari—are known to be close to Naidu. Over the years, the TDP chief has encouraged his party leaders to align with the BJP, thereby maintaining some degree of influence within the saffron party.

However, the BJP high command appears to have become increasingly wary of Naidu’s attempts to influence its internal decisions. BJP‘s recent decisions – appointing Bhupathi Raju Srinivas Varma as a Union Minister, nominating Somu Veerraju, former BJP state president, to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, and Paka Satyanarayana to the Rajya Sabha – have a common thread. All three leaders are BJP loyalists. Their political journey began with the saffron party.

The selection of Satyanarayana, a relatively low-profile but loyal BJP worker, marks another step in the party’s efforts to assert its independence and reward long-standing allegiance.

Political observers view the nomination of Satyanarayana as a deliberate move by the BJP to assert its autonomy and signal its unwillingness to cede control to regional allies like the TDP. The decision has reportedly come as a surprise—and a setback—for Chandrababu Naidu, who was expecting to retain influence over the nomination process.