Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck after 2 years of their marriage

Los Angeles, Aug 21 (IANS) Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck are headed for splitsville, and this time it's confirmed. This comes after two years of their marriage.



JLo filed for divorce on Tuesday, August 20, in Los Angeles County Superior Court. The official separation date is listed as April 26, reports ‘Variety’.

The couple married in Las Vegas in July 2022 after re-sparking their relationship from two decades prior, which was dubbed “Bennifer” by tabloid publications at the time and was a fixation of their coverage in the early 2000s.

As per ‘Variety’, the two tied the knot again in a large ceremony in Georgia on August 20, 2022, exactly two years ago.

JLo and Affleck made two films together: Martin Brest’s largely reviled romantic caper ‘Gigli’ in 2003 and Kevin Smith’s comedy ‘Jersey Girl’ in 2004. By the time the latter feature hit theatres, Lopez and Affleck had called off their engagement and gone their separate ways.

Both got married and divorced in the intervening years, JLo to Marc Anthony, Affleck to Jennifer Garner. Then the two began a public relationship once again roughly three years ago. JLo provided frequent updates on her engagement, and eventual marriage, to her fans through her social media presence and newsletter.

JLo also explicitly addressed the relationship in her most recent album, ‘This Is Me … Now’, a sequel to her 2002 album ‘This Is Me … Then’, which also discussed her then-relationship with Affleck. Affleck appeared in JLo ‘This Is Me … Now: A Love Story’, a celebrity cameo-studded film centred on music from the new album. Released to Prime Video in February, the film features Affleck in prosthetic make-up playing a jaded anchorman.

In May, Lopez cancelled her summer ‘This Is Me… Now’ tour, with a statement that read, “Jennifer is taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends.”

