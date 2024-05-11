Jennifer Connelly 'didn't watch movies' before starting her acting career

Los Angeles, May 11 (IANS) Hollywood actress Jennifer Connelly, who made her acting debut in the 1984 crime film 'Once Upon a Time in America', has revealed that she never really "pursued" a career in the movies.

Jennifer began her career as a child model, and her mom ultimately convinced her to become an actress instead, reports ‘Female First UK’.

During an appearance on 'Late Night With Seth Meyers', Jennifer shared: "I started working when I was so young - I started working when I was ten years old. And it wasn't something that I had pursued. I never even did a school play. Like, I didn't even watch movies.”

The actress added: "It was my mom's idea, and I started working. And then, at a certain point, when I got a little bit older, I was like, 'Do I really wanna do this? This isn't what I chose for my life’."

As per ‘Female First UK’, Jennifer previously recalled feeling like a "product" during her younger years.

She told Australia's Marie Claire magazine: "Performing from such a young age, it kind of has an impact on the way one grows up and develops. There’s a lot of personal exposure … you’re putting yourself in a film, you are the product. And if that’s something that isn’t initiated by oneself as a kid, I’m sure you can imagine it can be a little uncomfortable.”

Jennifer also recalled wondering whether she'd become an actress "for someone else."

She explained, "There were different times, in my late teens and as a young adult, where I was like, ‘Is this really what I want to do? What is my relationship to this job?’ Because I had started so young, I felt like there was a large part of me that was doing it for someone else."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.