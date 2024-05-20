Jeetendra and Ektaa Kapoor cast their vote, show inked index finger to the world

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) Veteran actor Jeetendra, along with his daughter and content czarina Ektaa R Kapoor arrived together to cast their vote at a polling booth in Mumbai on Monday.

The visuals show the father-daughter duo coming out of a car, and posing together for the lenses.

Ektaa, who is the joint managing director and creative head of Balaji Telefilms Ltd wore black tights and a matching zipper. She kept her hair open and opted for a no-makeup look.

Jeetendra donned a blue full-sleeved T-shirt and blue denim jeans.

After casting their vote, Ektaa and Jeetendra flaunted their inked index finger.

Ektaa also took to her Instagram Stories and shared a selfie flaunting her index finger.

Her production house shows that are currently airing are 'Bhagya Lakshmi', 'Parineetii', 'Kundali Bhagya', and 'Kumkum Bhagya'. Ektaa's recent production movie is 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2'.

