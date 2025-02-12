JEE Mains: MP's topper Majid Husain credits parents, teachers for his success

Bhopal, Feb 12 (IANS) Majid Mujahid Husain, a resident of Burhanpur, who secured 296 out of 300 marks and topped the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2025 (session 1) in Madhya Pradesh, has credited his parents and teachers for the success.

Notably, on Tuesday, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2025 session 1.

With securing 99.99 percentile in JEE Mains, he has topped from Madhya Pradesh.

Husain said he has set his target to clear JEE Advance and to become a good engineer.

Expressing happiness, Husain said that he had made up his mind for JEE Mains when he was in Class 10.

Hussain shared that after passing High School, he started preparing for the JEE at a coaching centre.

"My parents allowed me to choose subjects after 10th class and I decided to become a good engineer. Initially, I had started preparing for JEE Mains when I was in class 10th. Later, I joined a coaching centre also," Husain told IANS.

He further said that time management was crucial, and he followed instructions and guidelines from his parents and teachers, which brought him success.

"I would thank to my parents and teachers for their motivation and guidance. I studied 7-8 hours every day, besides academic study. But more important was time management to cover all subjects," he added.

Husain's mother Sakeena Husain said his dedication was a crucial factor for his success. She advised parents of children preparing for the competitive exams to let the children decide their subjects and their career goals.

"We did what every parent does for their children. But we never pressured him for anything. Supposedly, if he wasn't feeling well and not able to focus on study on a particular day or moment, we didn't force him.

Instead, we advised him to go out and play some sports," Sakeena said.

NTA is holding the JEE Main 2025 in two sessions – January and April. The April session result will be declared along with the cut-off required to become eligible for the JEE Advanced 2025 exam.

The best of the candidates' scores in JEE Main will be considered while preparing the final merit list.

The JEE Main percentile scores are derived based on the relative performances of all those who appear for the exam. The marks obtained are transformed into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees.

