JD(U) criticises Himachal govt's decision to abolish vacant posts amid job creation promises

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) JD(U) spokesperson, Neeraj Kumar, criticised the Sukhu government in Himachal Pradesh for abolishing vacant government posts, stating that election promises of job creation have been sidelined, disregarding the ground reality and financial situation of the state.

He argued, “Before the new government was formed, there was talk of providing jobs to everyone. Now we see even previously sanctioned posts being abolished. One should remember that it doesn’t take long for the public sentiment towards a government to shift negatively. When the youth become disillusioned, their dissatisfaction can severely challenge the government.”

The Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government in Himachal Pradesh has abolished many government posts that had remained vacant for the last two years.

This decision, confirmed by the Finance Department’s directive, has come as a blow to unemployed individuals across the state. As per this new policy, any government position left unfilled for two consecutive years will be dissolved.

Neeraj Kumar also spoke on the issue of a series of train accidents across India that has raised concerns, with some incidents being viewed as targeted attacks by specific communities, a phenomenon being dubbed 'Train Jihad.'

Neeraj Kumar remarked that the security of Indian Railway is of paramount importance, as it affects the general populace most. He highlighted that both state police and the Central Railway Police Force share responsibilities for rail safety.

Recalling the tenure of Nitish Kumar as Union Railway Minister, he noted that a special Railway Safety Fund was established during that period.

He further expressed hope that the Central government is seriously addressing this issue. With new high-speed trains being launched, he stressed the need for upgraded rail infrastructure to ensure passenger safety.

"This issue should not be connected to religion or caste but treated purely as a security matter, all citizens and administrators must take collective responsibility for the safety of the railway system," he added.

