JD(U) assures full support for PM Modi; eyes Railway Ministry, special status for Bihar

New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) A crucial meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs is taking place in New Delhi on Friday. Prior to this, JD(U) MPs, led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, held a meeting in the national Capital, during which the party reiterated its full support for the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre.

The JD(U)’s meeting was significant as key issues like government formation and the central Cabinet were discussed.

Former MP Anand Mohan, MP Lalan Singh, and other senior JD(U) leaders were present at the deliberations.

Before the meeting, the JD(U) MPs reiterated their demand for the Ministry of Railways as Nitish Kumar was the Railway Minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

However, the JD(U) has not issued any official statements regarding Cabinet positions and portfolios as yet.

MP Lalan Singh, known to be close to Nitish Kumar, mentioned that the structure of the Cabinet was the prerogative of the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, some MPs also demanded Special Category Status for Bihar during the meeting.

While many JD(U) MPs arrived in Delhi on Thursday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has been in Delhi since June 5 for the NDA meeting.

Notably, various statements from JD(U) leaders have emerged during this period.

Party spokesperson, KC Tyagi reiterated the demand for Special Category Status for Bihar and commented on the Agnipath scheme, noting that a section of voters was unhappy with it.

Regarding the Uniform Civil Code, he stated that as national President of the party, the Chief Minister had written to the Law Commission, emphasising that all stakeholders should be consulted for a solution.

PM Modi is expected to be elected as the leader of the NDA parliamentary party on Friday for the third-consecutive time.

A meeting of all NDA MPs, including those from BJP and allied parties, chief ministers, deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states, and BJP leaders from various states, is being held in the Parliament House complex to formalise his leadership.

Before this, several BJP-allied parties held separate meetings with their MPs before proceeding to the NDA meeting in the Parliament House.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.