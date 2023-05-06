JD(S)'s separate manifesto for B'luru, promises OPS & development

Bengaluru, May 6 (IANS) The JD(S) on Saturday released a separate manifesto for Bengaluru and promised all-round progress of the IT city. The party also announced implementation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) as one of its main programmes.

Former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda released the manifesto at his residence in Padmanabhanagar in the presence of senior leaders.

The party has given eight promises for overall development of the city. It has spoken about social security and health system in Bengaluru; reformation of administration of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP); education; health; better transport system; greenery and forestation in Bengaluru; rejuvenation of valleys, preservation of lakes and canals and modernization of Challaghatta valley irrigation project.

The party has promised subsidies for teachers working in private schools who are getting less than Rs 10,000 salary. Rs 2,000 allowance for registered auto drivers and security guards. The party has assured to build 1,100 modern child and aged persons friendly toilets in crowded places of Bengaluru.

JD(S) also promised to resolve all issues concerning BBMP and hold elections, conversion of six lakh properties in B- Khata to A - khata by imposing fines. Reconstruction of Bengaluru city to minimize the effects of floods.

The party has also promised a local commuter railway network on the lines of Chennai and Mumbai cities and extension of Metro services.

