JD-U's Rajiv Ranjan highlights trust issues within MVA, claims NDA's victory in J'khand

New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Janata Dal (United) leader Rajiv Ranjan Prasad expressed confidence in the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) prospects in Jharkhand and the Mahayuti's performance in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Speaking to IANS about the Maharashtra Assembly polls, the JD-U leader described the contest as "one-sided," asserting that the Mahayuti alliance is poised for a decisive victory. He attributed this to significant trust issues and internal conflicts among the leaders of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). "The lack of cohesion and mutual trust between the MVA partners has negatively impacted their electoral prospects," he remarked.

Commenting on Jharkhand polls, the JD-U leader noted the strong momentum achieved by the NDA. "If we analyse both phases of the Jharkhand elections, the NDA's performance has been consistently strong. The second phase, in particular, showed significant growth, reflecting a positive atmosphere for the alliance," he added.

Commenting on the allegations surrounding the misuse of Bitcoin in Maharashtra elections, Rajiv Ranjan emphasised the need for a thorough investigation. He stated, "This matter should be investigated, and a proper resolution is required. Using Bitcoin in elections is a serious concern for the integrity of upcoming polls."

The Bitcoin controversy erupted after former IPS officer Ravindranath Patil accused Supriya Sule and Nana Patole of selling Bitcoin and utilising the proceeds during the Assembly elections. The BJP later released audio tapes and WhatsApp messages supporting these claims. Both Supriya Sule and Nana Patole have denied the allegations, while Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has also called for an impartial enquiry to bring out the truth.

On the other hand, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, who is locked in a direct fight with his nephew and NCP(SP) nominee Yugendra Pawar after casting his vote in Baramati, demanded that an impartial enquiry should be held into the cryptocurrency fraud so that the truth will come out.

"I know the voices of Supriya Sule and Nana Patole very well. The voices in the audio clips belong to both of them," he claimed.

Supriya Sule hit back at her estranged cousin saying that "Ajit Pawar can say anything". She has already denied the charges saying that she will file a defamation case against the BJP.

