JD-U's Neeraj Kumar slams Tejashwi for 'baseless' claims about Nitish Kumar's health

Patna, Feb 22 (IANS) JD-U MLC Neeraj Kumar on Saturday slammed Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav for making "baseless" statements about Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's health.

Mocking Tejashwi, Neeraj Kumar asked Tejashwi whether his "political mind has been repaired".

"Till yesterday, the so-called 8th-9th pass people were making baseless political comments on the health of Hon'ble @NitishKumar ji, they were given a befitting reply by the Chief Minister's son Nishant Kumar, who is an engineering graduate from BIT Mesra," Neeraj Kumar said.

Neeraj Kumar questioned why Tejashwi's father and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav did not participate in the Karyakarta Darshan Sah Samvad Yatra.

"If Tejashwi Yadav is so concerned about the health of our leader, then he should publicly disclose Lalu's health condition. Why did Lalu skip the party's yatras? If his health doesn't permit, then what is the point of him being the party's national president? Politically, he is under house arrest," Neeraj Kumar remarked.

The sharp exchanges between JD-U and RJD come amidst ongoing political tensions in Bihar, with both parties gearing up for the 2025 Assembly elections.

Earlier on Friday, Nishant Kumar, while speaking to the media persons at Patna airport, stated, "My father is 100 per cent fit."

He further appealed to the people of Bihar to support his father and re-elect him as Chief Minister in the Assembly elections.

He highlighted the welfare programmes and progress achieved under Nitish Kumar's leadership since 2005.

Nishant's public defence of his father's health and leadership comes amid growing speculation about his potential entry into state politics.

Tejashwi has been raising concerns over Chief Minister Nitish's health and claiming that the leader was "mentally and physically tired".

Tejashwi has also compared CM Nitish to an outdated vehicle, stating that just as cars older than 15 years are banned from the roads due to pollution concerns, after 20 years in power, the JD-U leader has become "ineffective".

