JD-U MLA claims Tejashwi Yadav is a big talker who criticises Nitish Kumar to become Bihar CM

Patna, April 22 (IANS) As Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, on Tuesday, targeted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over the rising crime rate in the state, Gopal Mandal, a multiple-term JD-U MLA from Gopalpur in Bhagalpur district, said the RJD leader is a big talker who accuses the state government to become the Chief Minister of the state.

Taking to social media platform X on Monday, Yadav listed several recent criminal incidents from across Bihar, accusing the state government of failure to maintain law and order in the state.

JD-U MLA Mandal hit back at Tejashwi Yadav, saying: "Tejashwi is a big talker. He accuses the government just to become the Chief Minister. There's no flaw in the security system -- the police are doing their job."

On Monday, Tejashwi Yadav alleged that the law and order in Bihar is in shambles and claimed that the government's credibility has completely collapsed.

Taking a direct jibe at the state's political leadership, Yadav said, "Two useless Deputy Chief Ministers, Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, are busy finding the castes of both the parties."

His comments come in the wake of Sunday night's incident in Laharpa village of Bhojpur where a minor dispute during a wedding turned violent, resulting in the murder of two individuals and leaving five others injured.

Referring to the state before 2005, Mandal added: "What was Bihar's condition before Nitish Kumar? People were fleeing Patna. IAS officers were dying by suicide. That was the jungle raj."

Amid the growing speculation around CM Nitish Kumar's son Nishant Kumar entering politics, Gopal Mandal confirmed: "Nishant's entry into politics is certain. If he doesn't step in, JD-U will collapse. No one else in the party has the stature to become CM."

Mandal compared Nishant Kumar's political debut to a cinematic hero's entrance.

"Just like in films -- first the shoes, then pyjamas, knees, watch, and sunglasses -- Nishant will enter in style. Even if he doesn't contest elections, he's the future leader."

