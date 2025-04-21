JB Chemicals shares fall over 13 pc in 6 months amid weak results, stake sale concerns

New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) Shares of JB Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Limited have seen a significant decline in recent months, dropping Rs 250.65 or 13.15 per cent over the last six months.

The downward trend has continued through 2025, with the stock losing Rs 222.80 or 11.86 per cent year-to-date (YTD). On a yearly basis, the shares have slipped by Rs 132.55 or 7.41 per cent.

Even though the stock managed to close flat on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday at Rs 1,655.40, up slightly by Rs 9.10 or 0.55 per cent, the overall sentiment around the stock remains subdued.

The weakness in JB Chemicals' shares can be traced back to March 27, when the stock plunged 7.4 per cent in a single session.

The sharp fall came after reports surfaced that promoter Tau Investment Holdings Pte was planning to offload a 10.2 per cent stake in the company through block deals.

The offer price was expected to be around Rs 1,625 per share, valuing the deal at approximately Rs 2,576 crore.

On the same day, the stock was down 6.55 per cent on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) -- even as the broader market was in the green with the BSE Sensex up by 0.32 per cent.

The company’s market capitalisation stood at Rs 1.24 lakh crore, with a 52-week high of Rs 2,029 and a 52-week low of Rs 1,434.85.

Adding to the pressure, JB Chemicals reported a weak quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) performance in Q3 FY25.

Revenue declined by 3.71 per cent compared to the previous quarter, while net profit dropped by 6.92 per cent.

Although the company had posted year-on-year growth, the sequential slowdown dampened investor confidence.

As of December 2024, Tau Investment Holdings held a 53.66 per cent stake in the company.

“Concerns over stake dilution, weaker-than-expected financials, and rising market volatility have together contributed to the persistent decline in the stock price,” reports noted.

