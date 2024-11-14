Jaya Bachchan turns singer in first look of ‘Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling’

Mumbai, Nov 14 (IANS) Veteran actress Jaya Bachchan is gearing up for an exciting new role in the family entertainer Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling.

The makers of the film shared the first-look poster featuring Jaya smiling and singing. They also revealed that shooting for the film has begun in Goa. Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, “Unlocking Love and Laughter, Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling hitting screens in 2025! Are you ready to turn the key?”

Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles. Siddhant took to his Instagram to announce the film, posting pictures featuring himself, Jaya, and Wamiqa.

In the first picture, Jaya is seen beaming with joy as she sings into a microphone while seated on stage. She’s dressed in a white shirt paired with a black long skirt and a matching scarf.

Behind her, Siddhant and Wamiqa strike lively dance poses. The ‘Gehraiyaan’ star looks effortlessly stylish in a red sweatshirt and jeans, while Wamiqa dazzles in a vibrant multi-colored dress.

“Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling” is a delightful family entertainer presented by Tips Films Ltd, Baweja Studios Ltd, and Jumping Tomato Studios. A Good Co. production. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is produced by Ramesh Taurani, Harman Baweja, Rohandeep Singh, Viraj Sawant, and Ramesh Pulapaka. The family drama also stars Swanand Kirkire in a pivotal role.

This project marks Siddhant's first onscreen collaboration with Wamiqa. The upcoming film is all set to release in theatres in 2025.

Jaya Bachchan was last seen in Karan Johar's family drama “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani.” The 2023 release featured Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog. In the film, the veteran actress played the role of Dhanlakshmi Randhawa, Rocky’s grandmother.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.