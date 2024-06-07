Jatin Suri joins 'Dahej Daasi', says he's 'happy to educate society against caste discrimination'

Mumbai, June 7 (IANS) Actor Jatin Suri has joined the cast of social drama titled 'Dahej Daasi' and shared that the story will spotlight the issue of caste discrimination.

Talking about his character, Jatin, who was seen in 'Saubhagyavati Bhava 2', said, "I'm playing the role of Abeer and the story will be highlighting social issues like caste discrimination."

"As Abeer belongs to a caste that is considered not sufficiently fortunate and he falls in love with a girl whose family enjoys the society standards, they don't consider him eligible for their daughter just because of his caste," Jatin said.

The actor shared that his character turns from positive to negative given the circumstances.

"I'm playing a positive character, much in love. However, the embarrassment and discrimination from society influence me to turn negative. As they also planned to kill me," Jatin added.

Jatin said that he is happy to be part of a show that focuses on bringing in positive changes.

"I'm happy to be part of the show focusing on bringing positive changes in society. Such characters are larger than life as they try to educate society against the social issues, still, many people suffer the pain because of the unnecessary boundaries made on the names of society," he said.

'Dahej Daasi' stars Sayantani Ghosh, Jhanvi Soni and Rajat Verma in title roles. The show tells the story of a girl named Chunri, who accompanies the bride as a maid as part of the bride's dowry.

Talking about Jatin, he is known for working in shows such as 'Do Chutki Sindoor', 'Nimki Mukhiya', 'Nimki Vidhayak' and 'Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain'.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.