Bengal Pro T20 League: MI's Priyanka Bala excited to captain Siliguri Strikers

Kolkata, June 7 (IANS) Siliguri Strikers skipper Priyanka Bala is excited to captain the newly formed franchise in the upcoming women's leg of Bengal Pro T20 League which gets underway from June 12 in Kolkata.

The Bengal Pro T20 League is scheduled to be played from June 11 to June 28. The women's leg of the League will begin on June 12 at the Jadavpur University campus grounds at Salt Lake.

"I'm very excited to captain the Siliguri Strikes, it is a big opportunity for me since I'm getting a platform like the Bengal Pro T20 League. I've normally captained the teams but this is a big opportunity for me," said Priyanka Bala in a statement.

Siliguri Strikers will kick start the tournament with their opening match against Harbour Diamonds on June 12. Preparations for the tournament are progressing well, with the team actively engaged in practice matches to fine-tune their skills and strategies.

"Preparation is going fine and to get into the scheme of things we are playing practice matches. Everything is going fine for us," said Priyanka.

Having played for the Mumbai Indians in the Women's Premier League 2024, Priyanka Bala gained valuable experience and insights from international players. Moreover, she believes the Bengal Pro T20 League offers an excellent platform for new talent to shine

"WPL gave me a lot of chances to improve my game. I learned a lot from overseas players while sharing the dressing room with them. How they practice, how they play, so I got to learn a lot," said the 28-year-old cricketer.

"It is a big platform, we play for Bengal in domestic tournaments but to play in Bengal Pro T20 League it is a chance for new players to showcase their skills," she added.

The Siliguri Strikers are leaving no stone unturned in preparing for the tournament. The team is practicing hard ahead of their opening match in the Bengal Pro T20 League.

The Bengal Pro T20 League, which is managed by Arivaa Sports, is conceptualized on the lines of the IPL involving 8 franchise teams in both the men's and women's categories. The tournament is set to kickstart on June 11 at the iconic Eden Gardens.

Siliguri Strikers women's squad: Priyanka Bala (Marquee player), Brishti Majhi, Preeti Mondal, Jhanvi Raj Paswan, Dipita Ghosh, Pampa Sarkar, Samayita Adhikary, Mallika Roy, Priya Pandey, Abhishruti Dhar, Sohini Yadav, Anjali Burman, Chandrima Ghosal, Muskan Sinha, Snigdha Bag, Sreetama Mali

