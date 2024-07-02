Jarange-Patil under 'drone spying'? Opposition demands protection

Mumbai/Jalna, July 2 (IANS) The Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar said that the Shivba Sanghatana leader Manoj Jarange-Patil is apparently under ‘drone surveillance’ and his life could be in danger, while seeking protection for him, here on Tuesday.

Speaking in the Assembly, Wadettiwar said that drones have been seen hovering near Jarange-Patil’s home and Antarwali-Sarati village from where he has been spearheading the massive Maratha movement for reservation for the past one year.

“Everyone has the right to protest… What kind of strategy is this to handle the (Maratha) agitation? With drones flying around, an atmosphere of fear has been created in the village, the people are terrified. If he is indeed under surveillance, who is doing it and why,” said Wadettiwar.

The Congress’ LoP demanded that the ruling MahaYuti government should make a statement in the house and also accord enhanced security cover to Jarange-Patil as his life could be at risk.

The government assured that they would seek a report from the local police on the issue highlighted by Wadettiwar.

When questioned about it in Jalna, Jarange-Patil said he had no idea why the drones were flying around in the village or at whose behest, but declared “I am not bothered as I am working for the poor”.

According to locals, a drone with cameras mounted on it, has made several ‘visits’ to Antarwali-Sarati village in the past week or so, mostly sorties late in the night, scaring the villagers and prompting the village leaders to bring it to the notice of the local police.

Besides Jarange-Patil’s home, drones have been seen hovering in the vicinity of the marquee from where he directs the state-wide agitation, the home of the village Sarpanch (headman), and some other local activists.

