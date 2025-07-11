Japan's ambassador meets Gujarat CM, focuses on stronger bilateral ties and semiconductor investment in Dholera

Gandhinagar, July 11 (IANS) Japan's Ambassador to India, Keiichi Ono, paid a courtesy visit to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar on Friday, accompanied by Japan's Economic and Development Affairs Minister, Koyoko Hokugo.

The meeting came on the final day of Ambassador Ono's three-day visit to Gujarat, which included high-level interactions with more than 150 industrialists in Ahmedabad and a visit to the Dholera Special Investment Region (SIR).

During the meeting, Ono expressed appreciation for the support extended by the Gujarat government to more than 350 Japanese companies currently operating in the state.

He emphasised Japan's intention to further strengthen ties with Gujarat as the two nations mark 50 years of diplomatic friendship.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel welcomed the Japanese Ambassador, reiterating that "Gujarat is like a second home for Japan".

He highlighted the presence of two Japanese townships, a growing number of Japanese restaurants and industries, and consistent participation by Japan in the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summits.

Chief Minister Patel noted that the Indo-Japan Annual Summit of 2017, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, had led to the successful execution of all signed MoUs.

The focus of the discussion centered around Japan's growing interest in the semiconductor sector.

Ambassador Ono conveyed that several Japanese companies are keen to invest in semiconductor manufacturing at Dholera SIR, leveraging Japan's technological expertise in the field.

He requested the Gujarat government to enhance industrial and social infrastructure, along with human resource development facilities, to support the sector's growth.

In response, CM Patel assured that Gujarat is giving top priority to the semiconductor sector and is committed to delivering world-class infrastructure within defined timelines.

He also welcomed Japan's initiative to conduct a survey through Mizuho Bank on establishing a robust ecosystem for semiconductor industries in Dholera and Japan's own semiconductor park.

The Chief Minister assured full cooperation from state departments in facilitating the study.

The Ambassador also underlined Japan's interest in electric vehicle manufacturing in Gujarat and stressed the need to further accelerate collaboration on the Ahmedabad-Mumbai High-Speed Rail (Bullet Train) Corridor.

He concluded by expressing Japan's desire to deepen commercial, industrial, and cultural exchanges with Gujarat as a way to fortify trilateral ties between Japan, India, and the state of Gujarat.

Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister M.K. Das, Principal Secretary (Industries) Mamta Verma, Additional Principal Secretary Avantika Singh, and Honourary Consul General of Japan in Gujarat Mukesh Patel were also present at the meeting.

