Janhvi seen with rumoured beau Shikhar Pahariya at Mumbai airport

Mumbai, Oct 9 (IANS) Actress Janhvi Kapoor and her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya were seen together at the Mumbai airport.

The two did not come together in front of the photographers. Shikhar was seen at the airport first and waited for Janhvi, who came with her security at the airport terminal.

A video is doing the rounds, where Janhvi is seen sporting a no-make-up look. She chose comfort over fashion as she wore powder pink co-ords. She smiled at the photographers and then wavedbefore heading inside the airport.

As she entered, she was seen sitting where Shikhar was already seated. He was waiting for Janhvi. The two left together for their fight.

Details about her holiday destination are under wraps.

On the work front, Janhvi will next be seen in ‘Mr. And Mrs. Mahi’ and ‘Ulajh’.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.