Janhvi Kapoor to resume 'Param Sundari' shoot

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) One of the most bankable Bollywood actresses Janhvi Kapoor is juggling between the shoot of her two promising projects, "Param Sundari", alongside Sidharth Malhotra and “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" opposite Varun Dhawan.

Janhvi used social media to reveal that after shooting for “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari", she is ready to take on the role of 'Sundari'.

"Hair still kind of red from Tulsi’s holi rager but gotta get back to Sundari life (character clues on my sipper)", Janhvi captioned the post.

The 'Mili' actress also dropped a couple of pics on her IG. In one of the photos, she can be seen holding a sipper with 'Sundari' written on it.

Talking about "Param Sundari", the film has been made under the direction of Tushar Jalota, who is known for his work on ‘Dasvi’. The film stars Sidharth as 'Param' and Janhvi as 'Sundari'.

The project is set against the picturesque backwaters of Kerala, the romantic comedy promises to be a rollercoaster of laughter, chaos, and unexpected twists. It is a cross-cultural love story that centers around a love tale where two contrasting worlds collide, a "North ka munda" meets a "South ki Sundari."

The team has already wrapped up the Kerala leg of the shoot.

"Param Sundari" is slated to a release on July 25, 2025.

Shifting our focus to “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari", produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, and Apoorva Mehta, the primary cast of the drama also includes Sanya Malhotra, Abhinav Sharma, Maniesh Paul, and Manini Chadha.

Additionally, Janhvi has also been roped in as the female lead in Ram Charan's "RC 16". The project will see Janhvi in a rustic yet elegant avatar.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers, "RC 16" further stars Shiva Rajkumar, and Jagapathi Babu in key roles.

