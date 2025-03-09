Champions Trophy: Spinners, Rohit and Rahul carry unbeaten India to third title win (ld)

Dubai, March 9 (IANS) India's spinners called the shots majorly to pick five wickets collectively on a sluggish pitch, while captain Rohit Sharma top-scored with 76 and KL Rahul stayed calm to hit an unbeaten 34 to give India their third Champions Trophy triumph with a four-wicket win over New Zealand in the final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

On a sunny afternoon, contrasting half-centuries from all-rounders Daryl Mitchell (63 off 101 balls) and Michael Bracewell (53 not out off 40 balls) took New Zealand to 251/7 in their 50 overs. Wrist spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy picked two wickets each, while Ravindra Jadeja had a scalp to his name.

A chase of 252 looked an easy task for India on a pitch which didn’t give much turn, as Rohit, who hit seven fours and three sixes in his 83-ball 76, and Shubman Gill had a 105-run opening stand. But a fighting New Zealand making regular strikes meant there was sudden nervous energy in India’s chase.

But the enviable batting depth, despite New Zealand’s spinners fighting hard, meant India got over the line with an over to spare. While Iyer made 48 off 62 balls, Rahul kept his calm to stay till the end and be 34 not out off 33 balls to ensure India got its third Champions Trophy title after 2002 and 2013. It’s also India’s second ICC trophy win in 12 months after the T20 World Cup triumph in June last year.

The Dubai triumph now makes India the most successful team in the Champions Trophy’s history and they accomplished it in front of a stadium majorly filled by Indian fans. The win would also come as a soothing balm for the Indian team and its ardent fans after missing out on the 2023 ODI World Cup triumph on home soil.

Rohit began the chase in his typical quick fashion by pulling Kyle Jamieson for six, before hitting William O’Rourke for a brace of fours. He greeted Nathan Smith with a pre-mediated swing going for six, before pulling Jamieson off the backfoot for another boundary, even as Shubman Gill was dropped on six by Daryl Mitchell at mid-wicket.

There was no stopping Rohit as he brought up India’s fifty with a mighty six down the ground off Smith, before lap-sweeping and cutting him for two boundaries to bring up his fifty in just 41 balls. Though Santner and Rachin Ravindra kept the openers quiet, they weren’t as crafty in maintaining tight line and length like the Indian spin bowling quartet, thus unable to stop the Indian openers from keeping the scoreboard ticking.

Gill broke the shackles by dancing down the pitch to smash Ravindra over long-on for six, before Rohit pulled Santner for another boundary as India reached their hundred in just 17 overs. But after drinks break, Glenn Phillips leapt to take a stunning one-handed catch at extra cover and dismiss Gill for 31 off Santner’s bowling.

Michael Bracewell struck on his very first ball as he got one to turn in from outside the off-stump and go past Virat Kohli’s flick to trap him lbw for just one, as India burnt a review. With the spinners bowling neatly, it meant Rohit and Shreyas Iyer had to cut down on risks against them.

Rohit tried breaking dot ball pressure by dancing down the pitch for a slog against Ravindra, but he was beaten by the turn and stumped by Tom Latham for 76. Iyer and Axar Patel went about rotating the strike and being patience for India, with the former getting a four and six in between.

Iyer brought up the fifty of his partnership by slog-sweeping Phillips for a 109-m six and was dropped on 44 by Jamieson at long-on on the very next ball. But just after second drinks break, Iyer went for a pre-mediated pull, but was caught by short fine leg running to his left off Santner for 48.

With 69 runs needed off 68 balls, Axar nailed a slog-sweep off Santner for six, while Rahul made room to loft the left-arm spinner for a maximum. But New Zealand kept chipping away as Axar holed out to long-off for 29 in Bracewell’s final over.

With 40 runs needed off 36 balls, Rahul eased the pressure by driving O’Rourke for four, while Hardik Pandya slammed Ravindra down the ground for six. Though Pandya fell for 11 to Jamieson, Jadeja finished off the chase with a pulled boundary and held his hands aloft with delight after making India the Champions Trophy winners, as they also maintained their perfect record of winning ODIs in Dubai.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 251/7 in 50 overs (Daryl Mitchell 63, Michael Bracewell 53 not out; Kuldeep Yadav 2-40, Varun Chakaravarthy 2-45) lost to India 254/6 in 49 overs (Rohit Sharma 76, Shreyas Iyer 48; Michael Bracewell 2-28, Mitchell Santner 2-46) by four wickets

