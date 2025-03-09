‘Most unhealthy captain' carrying 1.4 billion dreams at big stage: India celebrates third Champions Trophy title

Dubai, March 9 (IANS) Indian fans flocked to social media on Sunday night to celebrate the nation’s third Champions Trophy title after a four-wicket win over New Zealand in the final at the Dubai International Stadium.

After a fast start by skipper Rohit Sharma, India were put in a spot of bother by the quick dismissals of Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli. With the Kiwis' spinner working their magic, building pressure on the Indian batters, Rohit soon followed his deputy to the pavilion. Shreyas Iyer and Axar Patel’s patient 61-run stand pulled India back before the duo fell soon after. Hardik Pandya’s clutch power-hitting and K.L. Rahul’s ability to rotate the strike and find the gaps propelled India to a famous victory.

"CHAMPIONS TROPHY 2025 INDIA REIGNS SUPREME! Captain Rohit Sharma leads from the front with a majestic 76, guiding India to a glorious victory! The Men in Blue shine bright, lifting the trophy in style! INDIA – THE UNDISPUTED CHAMPIONS!," posted a user on X.

"CONGRATULATIONS, Team India! This is what a true victory looks like. After so much hard work, winning brings a sense of satisfaction. Keep putting in the effort and continue bringing home trophies. This is a fantastic win—superb teamwork!," added another user.

Rohit's fans breathed a sigh of relief after the Indian skipper scored his first half-century of the tournament. Amidst calls for Rohit’s retirement, citing his fitness issues, fans bowed down to ‘The Hitman’ for his 76-run contribution.

"They said he is unfit. They doubted him. The ‘most unhealthy captain’ carrying 1.4 billion dreams on the big stage! #RohitSharma lets his bat do the talking," read the post by the Indian cricket team's handle on X.

Iyer finished the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy as the second-highest run-getter, accumulating 241 runs in five matches, after playing a crucial knock of 48 runs.

Iyer might have missed out on the much-deserved half-century but was one of the most consistent players in the team.

Fans also acknowledged his immense contributions throughout the tournament.

"Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer are the impact players. Rohit’s ODI team deserved a title, Shreyas taking his game & stature to the next level, not so long ago he was dropped from the contract list. KL Rahul deserves better from us, semifinal & then in the big final," read a post on X.

