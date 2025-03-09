PM Modi congratulates Rohit & Co as Men in Blue beat NZ to win ICC Champions Trophy

New Delhi, March 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the victory of Team India in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy as the Men in Blue led by Rohit Sharma defeated New Zealand by 4 wickets in the finale at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, “An exceptional game and an exceptional result! Proud of our cricket team for bringing home the ICC Champions Trophy. They’ve played wonderfully through the tournament. Congratulations to our team for the splendid all around display."

On Sunday, Captain Rohit Sharma top-scored with 76 while Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya chipped in with important contributions to give India their third Champions Trophy triumph with a four-wicket win over New Zealand in the final on Sunday.

A chase of 252 looked like an easy task for India on a pitch which didn’t give much turn, but a fighting New Zealand making regular strikes meant that it wasn’t a cakewalk. After Rohit fell for an explosive 83-ball 76, there was a sudden nervous energy in India’s chase. But the enviable batting depth, despite New Zealand’s spinners fighting hard, meant they got over the line with an over to spare.

While Iyer made 48 off 62 balls, Rahul kept his calm to stay till the end and be 34 not out off 33 balls to ensure India got its third Champions Trophy title after 2002 and 2013, becoming the most successful team in the eight-team tournament’s history in front of a stadium majorly filled by Indian fans.

The win would also come as a soothing balm for the Indian team and its ardent fans after missing out on the 2023 ODI World Cup triumph on home soil. On a sunny afternoon, contrasting half-centuries from all-rounders Daryl Mitchell (63 off 101 balls) and Michael Bracewell (53 not out off 40 balls) took New Zealand to 251/7 in their 50 overs.

India's spinners called the shots majorly to pick five wickets collectively on a sluggish pitch. Wrist spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy picked two wickets each, while Ravindra Jadeja had a scalp to his name to set the base for a super consistent team.

Team India remained unbeaten throughout the tournament.

The Men in Blue defeated Bangladesh in its opening match before trouncing arch-rival Pakistan.

Team India also defeated New Zealand in its last league match to emerge as table toppers, eventually defeating Australia in the semi-final.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.