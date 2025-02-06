Janhvi Kapoor asks Khushi to wear a t-shirt with her face on it

Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) Actress Janhvi Kapoor took to social media to express her immense pride and love for her younger sister, Khushi Kapoor, as the latter prepares for her big-screen debut in “Loveyapa.”

In an emotional post, Janhvi expressed admiration for Khushi’s dedication to her craft and the effort she has put into her debut role. The ‘Dhadak’ actress also humorously asked Khushi to wear a t-shirt with her face on it, just like Janhvi wore.

On Thursday, Janhvi shared a couple of photos on her Instagram showing the two sisters sharing a warm hug and posing together. The 'Bawaal' actress sported a black crop top with “Loveyapa” written on it, which also featured a childhood photo of Janhvi and Khushi.

For the caption, Janhvi wrote, “My Khushu is bringing romcoms! So proud of you, Khushu, for keeping your head down, working hard, and doing what you love with so much honesty, sincerity, strength, and kindness. #Loveyapa in theatres near you from tomorrow. The cutest little romcom with fun, laughter, fresh energy, and a little bit of [emotion]... but maybe that’s just me because I hate to see my Khushu cry!!!!!!! PS. You better wear a t-shirt with my face on it when my movie releases.”

On a related note, “Loveyapa,” directed by Advait Chandan, marks the big-screen debut of both Khushi and Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan. The film, also featuring Ashutosh Rana, Tanvika Parlikar, and Kiku Sharda, is slated to hit theaters on February 7.

Yesterday, a special screening of the film was held in Mumbai, attended by Bollywood stars like Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and veteran actors Rekha and Dharmendra, among others.

Interestingly, despite being at the same venue on the same night, SRK and Salman arrived separately and were seen posing for photos separately. Both actors attended the screening, but at different times.

