Janakrosh Yatra: Karnataka Congress govt will go home in 2028, says BJP

Belagavi (Karnataka), April 16 (IANS) BJP launched the second phase of the Janakrosh Yatra on Wednesday in Belagavi against the Karnataka government over price rise and quota for Muslims in government tenders and said that the Congress will go home in 2028.

Former Chief Minister and BJP MP, Jagadish Shettar criticised the state government, calling it a disgrace, and cited allegations by a writer that there had been corruption in awarding a prize named after Dr. B.R. Ambedkar.

Speaking at the public meeting held on Wednesday as part of the Janakrosh Yatra, Shettar said, “Public anger is rising everywhere. It is certain that the Congress party will be sent home in 2028, and the BJP will come to power.”

He alleged that there was no development work happening and everything had come to a standstill.

“This is a government run purely on corruption. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah must be thinking these are the final days of his political career. Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar is waiting in the wings. Siddaramaiah must be dreaming whether it will be in November or December,” he mocked.

Shettar further alleged that there was internal conflict and a proxy war within the Congress.

“Some want Siddaramaiah to be replaced, while others want him to continue. Some MLAs are openly stating that D.K. Shivakumar should become the Chief Minister,” he said.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, directly challenged CM Siddaramaiah, stating, “If you can prove that Savarkar defeated Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in an election, I will resign from my Opposition post today itself.”

Narayanaswamy demanded that if Siddaramaiah fails to prove the statement, he should be ready to resign from the Chief Minister’s post.

“You are already aged, you have held every major position, and there is no higher post left for you in the Congress,” he remarked.

Further criticizing the CM, he said, “Siddaramaiah, who was once close to me, never used to lie like this, but now it seems all that matters is staying in power, no matter what.”

Referring to CM Siddaramaiah’s recent remark that Dr. Ambedkar himself wrote that Savarkar defeated him in an election, Narayanaswamy questioned, “Is there any bigger lie than this?”

Narayanaswamy alleged that CM Siddaramaiah was fed this claim by “Chhota Kharge” (Minister Priyank Kharge).

Narayanaswamy further sarcastically added that “Mota Kharge” (a reference to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge) was behind him.

