Janajati has a big contribution in preserving Sanatan tradition: Dattatreya Hosabale

Prayagraj, Feb 10 (IANS) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale on Monday said that "our Vanvasi society has played a big role in preserving the Sanatan Hindu tradition", while expressing hopes that the saints of tribal areas would make more efforts to promote the knowledge-culture tradition.

He said this while addressing the concluding day of Janjati Samagam, as its chief guest. The Janjati Samagam, organised by Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram in Mahakumbh Nagar concluded on Monday, with a Sant Samagam.

The programme was attended by Kalyan Ashram's President Satyendra Singh, Gangadhar Maharaj and Dadu Dayal.

Dattatreya Hosabale said that Hindutva, Indian and Sanatan tradition is facing crises like imposition of foreign ideology and conversion.

"Facing these crises, tribal saints made tireless efforts in remote forest areas. Due to their efforts, Hindu religion is alive today. In the coming times, more efforts need to be made to maintain the unity and existence of our society by bringing awareness in the tribal society through environment, research, education, culture, religious awakening and service," he further said.

The RSS Sarkaryavah also expressed hope that all the saints of the tribal area would work to strengthen the Sanatan culture by supporting Kalyan Ashram.

About 77 saints and mahants of tribal society from various states across the country were present in this gathering. Some of these saints shared their experiences about the challenges and circumstances faced while working in the tribal area.

The introduction of Sant Samagam was given by Satyendra Singh, National President of Kalyan Ashram.

“Various attempts to break our tribal society are going on in the tribal areas of the country. To thwart these attempts, all the saints need to come forward and make efforts,” said Satyendra Singh.

All the saints present were felicitated by the Kumbh Mela Committee of the Uttar Pradesh government by giving them gifts.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.