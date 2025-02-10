Tri-Nation Series: Williamson’s first ODI ton since 2019 tops Breetzke’s historic debut for SA

Lahore, Feb 10 (IANS) New Zealand sealed their spot in the final of the Tri-Nation ODI Series with a comfortable six-wicket win against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium on Monday. After having already defeated hosts Pakistan in the first game, the Black Caps will turn their attention to the final game between Pakistan and South Africa to learn about their opponents in the final, which will be played in Karachi on February 14.

The decision to bowl first worked out for New Zealand despite a tough start to the game. Opener Matthew Breetzke (150) became the only player to reach the 150-run milestone on his ODI debut and the fourth South African to score a century in his first match.

Skipper Temba Bavuma (20) was the first to depart in the eighth over of the game. A short ball by Will O’Rourke saw the right-handed batter attempt a pull short which he nicked and was caught by wicketkeeper Tom Latham. Jason Smith (41) spent solid time at the crease while building a 93-run stand with Breetzke before throwing his wicket in hopes of completing a quick single.

New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner, who is known for his quick reflexes in the outfield swiftly grabbed the ball at short cover and caught Smith well short of his crease.

Wicketkeeper batter Kyle Verreynne's (1) attempted reverse sweep saw the ball castle into the stumps just eight deliveries later to hand Michael Bracewell his first wicket of the game. From thereon, the Proteas looked well in control of the game with Wiaan Mulder (64) and Breetzke putting on a 131-run partnership to inch their side closer to the 300-run mark.

The 26-year-old debutant, who is not a part of South Africa’s squad for the 2025 Champions Trophy, put on a show at Gaddafi Stadium as he went on to score 11 boundaries and five sixes. His time at the crease came to an end in the 46th over when the right-handed batter mistimed a back-of-the-length delivery by Matt Henry straight to mid-off for a simple catch. The run-flow started slowing from thereon with the Kiwis garnering two more dismissals to limit South Africa to 304/6, a daunting total but not enough given the brilliant batting performance by Breetzke.

In their chase of 305, New Zealand navigated through the powerplay on the back foot but did not manage to get through it unscathed as Will Young (19) was dismissed on the second last ball of the tenth over.

From thereon out New Zealand controlled proceedings as Devon Conway (97) alongside Kiwi legend Kane Williamson (133 not out) steered their side to victory. Williamson returned to top form with his 14th ton in the format and equalled South African great AB Devilliers at 14th place in most centuries with his 47th triple-figure score across all formats. It was also his first century in over five years having last reached the milestone in the 2019 ODI World Cup against West Indies.

The 34-year-old raced to the finish line at a strike rate of 117.69 with thirteen boundaries and two sixes making up a majority of his run tally.

Junior Dala ended the 187-run partnership between the duo in the 36th over by dismissing Conway three runs short of his century. Glenn Phillips (28), who scored his maiden ODI century against Pakistan, remained unbeaten and steered his side to the finish line alongside the vintage Williamson to complete the six-wicket victory with eight balls to spare.

Brief scores:

South Africa 304/6 in 50 overs (Breetzke 150, Mulder 64; Matt Henry 2-59) lost to New Zealand 308/4 in 48.4 overs (Williamson 133*, Conway 97; Senuran Muthusamy 2-50 ) by six wickets

