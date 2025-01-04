Jan Suraaj Party leader claims ruling, oppn leaders diverting from BPSC protest

Patna, Jan 4 (IANS) Amid the ongoing Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) protest taking a new turn with political opponents in the state targeting Jan Suraaj Party Chief Prashant Kishor's use of a luxurious vanity van at the protest site at Gandhi Maidan in Patna, Vivek Kumar, the Jan Suraaj Party spokesperson, defended Kishor and accused the opposition leaders of diverting attention from the real issues faced by protesting students.

Kumar clarified that the vanity van stationed at the site is being used as a washroom facility for the BPSC candidates on hunger strike.

He dismissed the criticism of the van as "petty politics" aimed at distracting from the primary concerns of protesting students, including alleged question paper leaks.

"The leaders from the ruling coalition and opposition, including Tejashwi Yadav, Nitish Kumar, and BJP leaders, failed to address the students' grievances. I want to challenge these leaders to spend a night at Gandhi Maidan in the severe cold to demonstrate solidarity with the protesting candidates," the Jan Suraaj Party spokesperson said.

He emphasised that Prashant Kishor's round-the-clock presence at the protest site, in full view of the media, reflects his commitment to the students' cause.

The opposition leaders are more interested in political posturing than in resolving the issues of the aggrieved candidates, he said.

Kumar also hinted at the potential electoral impact of the BPSC protest, saying, "The consequences of the government's handling of the situation would be evident in the Bihar Assembly elections, scheduled for nine months from now."

The hunger strike led by Prashant Kishor over alleged irregularities and demands for transparency in the BPSC examination has entered its third day.

Amid this, the focus on his use of a vanity van has escalated political tensions, with leaders from JD(U) and BJP drawing sharp criticism.

Neeraj Kumar, JD(U) Spokesperson and MLC, accused Kishor of hypocrisy, citing the luxury vanity van allegedly worth crores as evidence.

"Prashant Kishor is attacking the government without acknowledging success stories, such as Upkar Kumar, the son of an Anganwadi worker, who topped the 69th BPSC exam and became a Deputy Superintendent of Police," he added.

"Kishor is disrespecting the talent and achievements of Bihar's youth and questioned his motives in evading questions about the vanity van," the JD(U) MLC said.

BJP Spokesperson Arvind Kumar Singh highlighted the purported cost of the vanity van, alleging it is rented for Rs 25 lakh and questioning the source of funding.

