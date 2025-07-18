Jan Suraaj chief Prashant Kishor suffers injury at rally in Bihar's Arrah

Patna, July 18 (IANS) Poll strategist and Jan Suraaj Party convenor Prashant Kishor sustained a serious ribcage injury during a road march in Bihar's Arrah on Friday, party sources confirmed.

He was admitted to Shanti Memorial Hospital in Arrah, and doctors have closely monitored his health.

Kishor was in Arrah to address the "Bihar Badlaav Sabha" at the Veer Kunwar Singh Stadium in Bhojpur district.

Before the rally, he conducted a three km road march (padyatra) through various parts of the city, where a large crowd had gathered to greet him.

During this road march, Kishor was greeting supporters while standing at the gate of his SUV.

Due to the excessive crowd pressing against the vehicle, the car door slammed, causing him to suffer a ribcage injury.

Despite the injury, he proceeded to the dias, but his condition deteriorated with severe chest pain.

Following the incident, former Purnea MP Uday Singh and Jan Suraj workers rushed Kishor to Shanti Memorial Hospital in Arrah, where doctor Vijay Gupta confirmed a chest injury.

"His CT scan has been done. He (Prashant Kishor) has sustained a ribcage injury and has been advised to complete rest for 48 hours," Gupta said.

At present, Kishor's condition is stable, but he remains under close medical observation.

A State Jan Suraaj Coordinator said that if needed, Kishor could be referred to Delhi for advanced treatment.

After initial stabilisation in Arrah, the Jan Suraaj Chief is being shifted to Patna for further medical care.

Outside Shanti Memorial Hospital, large numbers of Jan Suraaj workers and supporters gathered, wishing Kishor a speedy recovery.

The incident caused chaos at the meeting venue, leading to the cancellation of subsequent public interactions.

At present, Kishor is on the way to Patna, and he will undergo a medical check-up in the hospital.

Earlier on Friday, Bhojpuri actor and singer Ritesh Pandey, along with former Additional Director General of Himachal cadre, Jaiprakash Singh, joined the Jan Suraaj Party.

Both of them were present on the dias when Kishor complained of chest pain due to ribcage injury.

