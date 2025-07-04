Jan Seva Sadan: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates special public grievance camp at her residence

New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) In a move towards transparency and people-centric governance, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday inaugurated the 'Jan Seva Sadan' at her residence in the national capital.

The initiative is aimed at addressing women’s concerns directly and making governance more accessible to the public.

The ceremony began with traditional rituals, as CM Gupta entered Jan Seva Sadan carrying a 'kalash', before lighting the ceremonial lamp.

Speaking at the event, Deputy Chief Minister Parvesh Verma said, "This Jan Seva Sadan represents the efforts of a Chief Minister not seen in Delhi before, one who meets with the people, listens to their problems and works to resolve them. Unlike the lavish 'Sheesh Mahal' built earlier at a cost of over Rs 100 crore, this office has been created with the true spirit of public service and welfare in mind"

Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa also lauded the move, highlighting the contrast in leadership styles between the present and the past. He said, “Jan Seva Sadan is dedicated to serving the people. On one hand, we have our Chief Minister who lives with simplicity, her official residence itself has been opened for the public. Anyone, even government officials, can meet her here. Even today, thousands have come. And then there were those who preferred living in Sheesh Mahals, where even ministers or MLAs couldn’t enter. If an official dared to come, they were beaten behind closed doors. This is the difference in mindset.”

Minister Kapil Mishra added to the criticism of the previous regime, praising the openness of the current administration. He said, “Jan Seva Sadan is being dedicated to the public today, and I challenge anyone to show me footage from the last 11 years where cameras were allowed inside the CM’s house or office. Did Kejriwal ever allow it? Has anyone seen how it looked? No MLA could enter, let alone the public.”

Echoing the sentiment, BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said the move reflects the genuine intent of public service: “Today, Jan Seva Sadan, which is officially the Chief Minister’s residence, symbolises a spirit of service. The people of Delhi understand this sentiment deeply because our goal is seva, service.”

The Jan Seva Sadan will serve as a regular platform for people to voice their grievances directly to the government.

The initiative is already drawing large crowds, and the administration has promised regular sessions, ensuring follow-ups and accountability, marking what many are calling a new chapter in Delhi’s governance.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.